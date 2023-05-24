A$AP Rocky Protects Rihanna as Fight Breaks out in Nightclub

Rihanna was protected by A$AP Rocky during a night out with aggressive clubgoers. A video making the rounds online shows the rapper confronting nightclub attendees following a physical altercation near his Grammy-winning partner during a recent outing. "Y'all n— act like gentlemen right now, you heard?" Rocky, 34, said into a microphone. "I got my lady in here." He added, "Y'all n— calm that s— down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s—. Calm that s— down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence." The couple, currently expecting their second child, celebrated their son RZA Athelston's first birthday with a carousel of various family photos earlier this month in honor of his first birthday.

In the post's first photo, A$AP Rocky starts with the picture of RZA on a blanket beside Rihanna, 35, while he kisses her on the cheek in a cute photo. He also shares multiple other images of the three posing for the camera and acting goofy in front of the mirror. The proud father then went on to post several snaps of him spending time with his son, including a picture of him shaving his head with RZA in his arms and a video in which he holds up his son and dances with him. As part of his final post slide, he showed a video of Wu-Tang Clan founder Ol' Dirty Bastard saying, at an award show, that "Wu-Tang Clan is for the children."

In his caption for the Instagram post, he wrote: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA." The name is an homage to RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer, and rapper whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. The reveal of the baby's name comes almost a year after the "Lift Me Up" singer and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, shortly after Rihanna stunned the world with the news of a second pregnancy at her Super Bowl halftime show. In the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna discussed her first few months as a mother. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."