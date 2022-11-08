Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.

The proud parents announced their upcoming addition on Instagram, where the reality TV star shared an adorable video of herself, her two children, and her husband, as well as their family dog. In the sweet clip, the family strolled through a park, with Darnton at one point handing India a rainbow gift bag. When she opened it, she found a series of ultrasound photos. Felstead captioned the sweet clip, "Imagine thinking you're nearing the 'oh so quiet' phase again .... Taurus baby coming in hot," meaning her little one on the way is set to arrive sometime between April 20 and May 20 of next year. Darnton shared the same video to his own account with a caption reading, "can't wait."

Felstead returned to the social media platform Tuesday to give fans some hilarious insight into the moment she and her husband first learned they were expecting. According to Felstead, they found out she was pregnant while they were vacationing in France, the actress sharing a photo of little Wolfie holding the pregnancy test. She wrote, "This was the picture we sent to close family & friends when we found out in France! I wish you could have seen Max & I furiously googling what 'Enceinte' meant," going on to add, "and don't worry Mummy police – it's obviously got a cap on."

The Sunday pregnancy announcement was met with widespread congratulations. Felstead's former Made in Chelsea co-star Ashley James, who in September announced her own pregnancy, commented, Ah Congratulations." TOWIE alum Amy Childs added, "Congrats my darling." Social media star Roxetera wrote, "Oh my goodness congratulations!!! I loved following your last pregnancy journey, how exciting!"

The baby news comes amid a very exciting time for Felstead and Darnton, as it comes less than three months after the couple said "I do." The couple tied the knot in a three-day celebration in Corfu, surrounded by family and friends, with Felstead reflecting on social media at the time, "what an incredible week... We finally celebrated our wedding surrounded by friends and family in the beautiful Greek Island of Corfu. We are so excited to share our big day with you."