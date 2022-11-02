Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump in Her Halloween Costume

Hilary Swank and her baby bump didn't miss this year's Halloween festivities. On Monday, Oct.31, the Boys Don't Cry star shared a photo of her growing bump on Instagram. In the photo, Swank, 48, is wearing a black t-shirt with "My Little Pumpkins" written in orange across her belly. It's one of many precious public moments she's shared since announcing she's expecting.

She captioned the photo: "#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins" alongside a laughing emoji and two pumpkins. Her dog is also featured in the photo. The critically acclaimed actress if pregnant with twins. She and her husband Philip Schneider announced the pregnancy in early Oct. 2022 during an appearance with Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," she said at the time.

Despite her excitement, it hasn't been all sunshine. She admits she has serious symptoms. "I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there," she said recently to Extra TV. "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything." She says she's feeling much better since getting past her first trimester. It wasn't easy keeping her pregnancy a secret while she was filming her Hulu series. "I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren't fitting me anymore … and people were like, 'That doesn't really match,' and I'm like, 'Well, I think her shirt could be out here,'" she explained.

This is the first pregnancy for the couple. Over the years, she's been vocal about her desire to become a mother, but waited until she met the right match. Swank and Schneider, 49, wed in 2018 after a secret engagement. They met in 2016 through mutual friends.

"It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins' wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean," the actress told Vogue in 2018. "We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Swank has gushed about being married, calling the first year of marriage the "best year of my life." It's unclear when her due date is.