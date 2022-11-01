Pregnant Jhené Aiko Has Perfect Couple's Halloween Costume With Big Sean

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together. Considering that they're set to become parents to their own little one, they celebrated Halloween in true, Hollywood parenting style. For this year's celebration, Sean and Aiko dressed as characters from Juno, which starred Elliot Page as a pregnant teenager.

On Instagram, Aiko posted a photo of herself and Sean recreating the poster for the award-winning film. In the photo, Aiko is dressed as Juno herself, who was played by Page. She donned jeans, a plaid shirt around the waist, a striped t-shirt, and a camouflage-print jacket. Just as in the original poster for the 2007 film, Aiko stands to the side so that her baby bump was fully on display. Sean stands to her side, dressed as Michael Cera's Paulie Bleeker, complete in his Dancing Condors gym gear.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Paulie and Juno from the movie ‘Juno’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/TdafhlTbo2 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 31, 2022

It was reported in early July that Aiko and Sean were expecting their first child together (Aiko also shares a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko, with her ex, O'Ryan). The pair confirmed the news with a short and simple statement to TMZ, saying, "The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter." The "Mercy" rapper later revealed during a concert in Los Angeles that they were going to have a baby boy. Sean and Aiko have been on-again, off-again since 2016. Over the years, both of the singers have spoken out about their relationship. During an interview with Billboard, Aiko referred to Sean as the love of her life.

"The friends that I have become family," she said. "I don't have a bunch of friends. I literally have like two friends outside of my blood relatives. Everyone else that I call a friend is literally related to me by blood. So, Sean has become my family. I don't know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes right now, yeah, he's 'L-O-M-L.'" Back in 2016, Sean also described his relationship with Aiko while chatting with Billboard. He told the publication, "Jhené is more than just a friend. I don't know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest."