Reality TV Star Pregnant With Her Second Child

Ashley James is sharing some exciting news with fans. The Made in Chelsea star is about to take mommy duty times two, James sharing with fans late last month that she is pregnant with her second child. The actress is already mom to 1-year-old son Alfie, whom she shares with boyfriend Tommy Andrews.

James shared the exciting news that she and Andrews have another baby on the way in an adorable Sept. 25 Instagram video. In the clip, the reality star highlighted some of the early days of her pregnancy as she debuted her growing baby bump, showed off the ultrasound scans, and revealed the positive pregnancy test. She went on to tease in the caption, "We have some news," before announcing, "I'm excited and nervous to share in equal measure... Baby number 2 coming in 2023. This audio makes me cry every single time!"

The couple's pregnancy announcement was met with a rush of congratulations, with former Big Brother UK winner Kate Lawler commenting, "HOOOO MY GOSH! You're going again! Well done. So happy for you all x." Nià The Light said, "Congratulations beautiful. I'm so so happy for you and your family." Many of James' fans were also eager to send their congratulations, one person writing, "Wooohhaaaaa! That's just brilliant news!!!! HUGE congrats to you all, we're over the moon for you."

The little one on the way will be James' second with Andrews. The couple began dating in 2019, 10 years after they first met. Six months after their relationship turned romantic, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child together, later sharing that they were expecting a baby boy. She told Hello! at the time, "Tommy and I are over the moon to be expecting a baby boy. Our main joy is that the baby is growing as he should be and appears healthy and worryingly active." Little Alfie arrived in January 2021.

Similar to her first pregnancy, James is taking fans long with her on her pregnancy journey, documenting the months leading up to her little one's birth on social media. Since announcing she is expecting, the star has already shared several snapshots of her growing belly, though she has yet to reveal the sex of the little one on the way. The baby on the way is set to arrive sometime in 2023.