Pregnant Soap Star Reveals Concerning Driveway Fall

Sam Frost is recovering after she suffered a nasty fall. The former Home and Away actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child, suffered injuries to her foot and leg after a recent fall in her own driveway, the actress recounting the ordeal in a conversation with her fiancé, Jordie Hansen, on her podcast, Jordie and Sam's Rural Roadtrip.

Recording from the Sunshine Coast, the podcast began with Hansen praising his pregnant fiancée, asking, "do you know what I love about you, Sam?" He went on to sweetly share, "no matter what, no matter how you're feeling, no matter how much you're hurting, as soon as the microphones come on, you always turn it on and give it your best self," as he revealed, "matter what, no matter how you're feeling, no matter how much you're hurting, as soon as the microphones come on, you always turn it on and give it your best self." After the adorable words, Frost went on to share with fans that she was recovering after she "fell down my driveway." During the fall, Frost "tore some ligaments in my foot, got a huge-a- graze on my leg." Hansen quipped, "and that's why we're not out and about exploring today."

"If you see a pregnant lady hobbling with some crutches, be polite – it's me," Frost continued, revealing that Hansen has "been piggybacking me around. I needed to go to the post office the other day and Jord was like, 'right, get on!' He's been piggybacking me to the post office and around town; it's really handy. We've been getting a lot of looks, and people think we're quite strange, but to be honest, we're pretty strange at the best of times."

The terrifying incident occurred just weeks after the actress announced that she is pregnant. Back on Sept. 11, Frost shared an adorable photo of herself and Hansen sharing a kiss as she held up a sonogram image, writing in the caption, "there is a tiny human coming soon... everyone act surprised when he inevitably inherits his parents odd sense of humour." The actress shared at the time that she and Hansen "are extremely excited and grateful for our tiny miracle.. your mum & dad love you so much already."

Frost is best known for her role as Jasmine Delaney in the long-running soap Home and Away. After starring on the show for five years, she announced at the end of last year that she would be exiting. Hansen, meanwhile, is a former Australian Survivor contestant. The couple became engaged in July after just five months of dating.