Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.

In another shot, Cuoco appears solo, showing off her uncovered belly while lounging on the couch. The Big Bang Theory actress also revealed she's been keeping active during her pregnancy, thanking fitness instructor Amber Goppert in another story for the "super bada- prefer workouts while I've been OOT! You rock!"

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "... I [love] you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco also shared shots of her positive pregnancy tests at the times as well as photos of herself and Pelphrey holding up mugs reading "Mama Bear" and "Papa Bear" and her growing bump. In his own Instagram post of the news, Pelphrey wrote, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

(Photo: Kaley Cuoco)

Cuoco and Pelphrey were first romantically linked in May after the Meet Cute actress shared photos with his new beau cuddled up on Instagram. The relationship confirmation came almost eight months after Cuoco announced her split from Karl Cook after three years of marriage. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the former couple said in a statement at the time. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

(Photo: Kaley Cuoco)

Pelphrey and Cuoco made their first public appearance together in May when they sat hand-in-hand to watch producer Greg Berlanti receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in September they made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Cuoco gushed over Pelphrey in a sweet birthday tribute in July. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" she wrote on social media at the time. "To know you, is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born. I love you!! @tommypelphrey."