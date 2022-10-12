Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump Amid Announcing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Baby on the way! Kaley Cuoco has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump after announcing she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. On Oct. 11, the actress, 36, captioned her Instagram photos of the couple's sex reveal cake with "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,💕" adding, "Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" In the same post, The Flight Attendant star shared a Polaroid mirror selfie showing her bare stomach while Pelphrey, 40, held onto her small bump. The Ozark actor uploaded some of the same heart-warming pictures, including one of the pair kissing and holding "Papa bear" and "Mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

Pelphrey and the Meet Cute actress confirmed their relationship five months before she announced her pregnancy. In May, Cuoco shared Polaroids of the couple cuddling with Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek as she smiled for the camera. "Life lately," she captioned the Instagram gallery. "The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'" Additionally, Pelphrey posted Polaroid photos of him and Cuoco alongside a lengthy message.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he began. "Nothing can save you." He continued, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."

Cuoco raved about her partner in July when he celebrated his 40th birthday. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways … happy birthday, baby!" she captioned an Instagram photo at the time. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂 I love you!! @tommypelphrey." During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September, the Flight Attendant star revealed she met Pelphrey through their manager. "It was, like, love at first sight," she said.

Previously, Cuoco dated Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki for two years before splitting in 2009. She married Ryan Sweeting in 2013, but the couple divorced in 2015. She walked down the aisle again in June 2018 to marry Karl Cook. The couple finalized their divorce earlier this year after parting ways in September 2021. Cuoco has since spoken up about whether she will remarry, opening up to Glamour in April, that, "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship. "But I will never get married again."