Pregnant Jenna Johnson Rocks Baby Bump at 'DWTS' Co-Star's Wedding

Jenna Johnson accessorized her wedding guest dress with a growing baby bump as the expectant dancer celebrated fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong's marriage to Brylee Ivers. Sharing photos from the happy day to Instagram, Johnson, who is expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy, gushed over getting to see her "little brother" tie the knot.

"Got to see my little brother marry the most stunning bride yesterday!!! I'm so happy for you both @brandonarmstrong & @bryleebug6," Johnson captioned her Instagram post, which included videos from the ceremony and reception. Johnson continued that she "sobbed" during the ring ceremony as Armstrong and Ivers expressed their "undeniable love" for one another, joking that her hormones while pregnant are "outrageous." She concluded, "This is the BEST decision you'll ever make. CONGRATS NEWLYWEDS!!!!!"

Armstrong revealed Johnson wasn't the only one who got teary-eyed in an Instagram comment response. "Oh I'll never live those tears down! Could barely get the words out!" he wrote. "Love you so much! Thanks for coming. It means everything to us!" Fellow DWTS pro Witney Carson also weighed in, commenting, "Ohhh my baby mama I love you," while DWTS alum Amanda Kloots chimed in, "Oh I just love all of these."

Johnson announced the news of her pregnancy in July, calling receiving the positive pregnancy test results "the moment [her] whole world changed." The dancer explained in a lengthy Instagram post that after experiencing fertility issues for two years, she and Chmerkovskiy were shocked to learn she was expecting.

"We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break," Johnson wrote. "So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget." While her heart is "overflowing with gratitude," Johnson made sure to remind her followers that it wasn't an easy journey getting to this point, as she remembered watching similar videos of other expectant mothers and "aching" to experience the same thing.

"After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity," she continued. "I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss... don't lose HOPE."