'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Marries in Intimate Ceremony

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Brandon Armstrong and his fiancee, Brylee Ivers, tied the knot in Utah on Saturday. Armstrong, 28, and Ivers, 24, held a religious ceremony earlier in the day and exchanged vows again in front of just 125 of their closest friends and family. The couple had a short engagement, with Armstrong popping the question in March.

Armstrong and Ivers had their wedding at Siempre, a venue in the Draper, Utah mountains. "Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding," Armstrong told PEOPLE, which published photos from the ceremony. The couple also went the unconventional route by taking their First Look photos before their wedding day. This meant Armstrong saw Ivers' Alta Moda Bridal wedding gown ahead of the ceremony.

"I'm not a crier," Armstrong said, but he admitted to shedding tears when he saw Ivers in the "simple and timeless" gown for the first time. "I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful," Armstrong said. "And I didn't have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!"

Other highlights from the wedding include Ivers walking down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and the couple having their first dance to Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.'s "Best Part." The couple also had a bigger celebration with about 500 people in attendance. Armstrong's DWTS co-stars Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, and Emma Slater also attended.

After the wedding, the two are heading to the Dominican Republic for their honeymoon. "I'm excited that I can commit to her and express my love to her and that I can do it in a way that I think is right," Armstrong told PEOPLE. "A way that is good and loving and old school. I'm excited to show people she's the love of my life and that I'm committed to her."

Armstrong and Ivers are an example of a successful online dating match. In March, Armstrong told PEOPLE they met after he downloaded an app "that's similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny." At first, he was too "embarrassed" to message her, but he found her on Instagram. They swapped messages for a month before they finally met in person.

Armstrong joined DWTS in Season 24 as a troupe member. He was promoted to pro dancer for Season 27. His celebrity dance partners have been Tinashe, Mary Wilson, Jeannie Mai, and Kenya Moore.