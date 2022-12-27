Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Her 'Miracle' Twin Baby Bump in Christmas Photo

Hilary Swank is celebrating double the blessings this Christmas! The Oscar-winning actress, who is pregnant with twins, showed off her growing belly on Instagram Monday as she sported a red-and-white striped onesie while holding her baby bump in front of her glowing Christmas tree.

The expectant first-time mother, 48, captioned the photo, "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!" The Alaska Daily star went on to add, "Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take," including hashtags "#MerryChristmas" and "#Miracles."

Swank's many celebrity friends made sure to celebrate her post as well, with Jewel, Julianne Hough and Kevin Nealon among the many leaving their love in the comments. Debra Messing showed off her enthusiasm, writing, "Mama!!!!!!!!!!!" as Selma Blair added, "So happy for you!!! Cutest little elves."

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, revealing that she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting twins as well. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Million Dollar Baby star gushed. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." Swank noted that wins run in both her family and Schneider's, and that she is "so excited" for the next chapter of life. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she shared.

She added that her Alaska Daily crew didn't know she was pregnant until her public announcement, which made for a few awkward moments on set. "But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," the actress recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.' "