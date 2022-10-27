Hilary Swank Says She Had 'Double' the Morning Sickness While Pregnant With Twins

Hilary Swank is getting real about being pregnant with twins. The 48-year-old actress told Extra TV about the pregnancy symptoms she's been experiencing. "I was having some bouts of morning sickness for a while there," she said recently. "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything." She says she's feeling much better since getting past her first trimester but admits it was not easy keeping her pregnancy a secret while filming her Hulu series. "I was cutting my pants open in the back because they weren't fitting me anymore … and people were like, 'That doesn't really match,' and I'm like, 'Well, I think her shirt could be out here,'" she explained.

The Boys Don't Cry actress winner announced that she was expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider in early Oct. 2022 this month during an appearance with Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Over the years, she's been vocal about her desire to become a mother. But she opted to wait until the time was right and when she found the right man. Swank and Schneider, 49, wed in 2018 after a secret engagement. They initially met in 2016 through mutual friends.

"It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins' wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean," the actress told Vogue in 2018. "We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!"

Swank has gushed about being married, calling the first year of marriage the "best year of my life." It's unclear when her due date is.