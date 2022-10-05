Hilary Swank Pregnant With Twins, Her and Husband Philip Schneider's First Children

Hilary Swank going to be a mom! The Oscar winner, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. Swank said during her pregnancy announcement that she had been wanting a baby "for a long time" and couldn't believe she'd be adding two to her family.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Alaska Daily star, 48, said. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." She continued of finally being able to make the news public, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Shortly after her GMA reveal, Swank appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her pregnancy more, revealing she is currently in her second trimester. "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time – you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now," she explained. Swank added that twins run in both her family and her husband's and that she is "so excited" for this next chapter of her life. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she gushed.

The actress continued that her Alaska Daily crew didn't know she was pregnant until her Wednesday announcement, but that it had become more difficult to hide. "But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," Swank recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

Swank and her social venture entrepreneur husband tied the knot in August 2018 after first being spotted together in November 2016. "It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank said of her wedding in an interview with Vogue at the time. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."