Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Reveals Name

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together earlier this month. Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born a year after the couple's first child, son Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. This is Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Halo was born on Dec. 14, Scott announced on Thursday. She shared a heartbreaking video that included quotes on grief, mixed with footage shot during Scott's pregnancy. The video culminates with Cannon looking on as Halo is born in the hospital.

"Zen is in every breath I take," Scott wrote. "I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying, 'It's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," Scott continued. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Scott announced she was expecting her second child with Cannon in October when she posted photos of herself and her daughter Zeela in matching blue outfits. A few weeks later, she and The Masked Singer host shared maternity photos with PEOPLE, showing the two in a bathtub. Scott told followers on Instagram she planned to keep their baby's gender a mystery until she was born.

Halo is Cannon's fifth child born in 2022. In July, Cannon and Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi welvomed son Legendary Love. In September, Cannon and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole. Days later, Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their son Rise Messiah. In November, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed Beautiful Zeppelin.

Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and Bell are parents to son Golden Saigon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months. He shares twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with De La Rosa.

After Zeppelin was born, The U.S. Sun published a report estimating that Cannon spends $3 million a year to support his children. He thinks that was a lowball estimate. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he said on The Neighborhood Talk in November. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child [support]."