Married at First Sight‘s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their second child! The couple, who met and married on Season 12 of the Lifetime show that pairs single strangers via expert matchmakers, welcomed son Kai Myles Morales on Sunday, Nov. 17, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“We’re beyond blessed and so excited to finally have Kai here! He’s such a joy to have in our home,” said the couple, who are also parents to daughter Bella, 23 months. “We couldn’t have asked for a better home birth with the best team by our sides.”

They added of Myles’ birth, “Our midwife, Angelina Ruffin, and doula, Jet’aime McKinney, made sure Briana was well taken care of throughout her VBAC [vaginal birth after cesarean section] experience and after.”

When it comes to adding a second child to the family, “Bella has been such an awesome big sister already,” the new parents gushed. “She loves helping us change diapers and gives baby brother the best hugs and kisses. Our hearts are full and we can’t wait to see our babies grow together!”

Following the birth of baby Kai, Myles took to Instagram to open up about her labor experience. “Labor is nothing like the movies describe. Ya know, water breaks, immediate pain, panting uncontrollably, rushing to the hospital, bright lights, screaming, and then you meet your baby…I didn’t want that experience,” she began a lengthy post on Instagram.

After noticing her first contraction around 5 a.m. the day before Kai was born, Myles said she was determined to “walk the baby down” with Morales by her side. After eating dinner as a family and putting Bella to bed, Myles said she lost her mucus plug, and her midwife and doula began to make their way over. It’s then that things “began to move pretty rapidly.”

“They had me moving my body in ways that would make labor more efficient and effective. Climbing stairs, eating nutrient rich food, squatting, using the peanut ball, etc.,” she wrote. “I kept telling myself ‘with every contraction I’m getting closer and closer to meeting my baby!’”

Myles said that even after undergoing a previous C-section and myomectomy, she felt no pain during labor, “just discomfort and a lot of pressure.” After 25 hours in labor, baby Kai joined the family at 6:30 a.m. “Childbirth has to be the toughest, most rewarding race a woman can endure. It’s legit mind over matter!” Myles gushed. “Although it was hard, my experience was so serene and magical.” She concluded, “I urge women to know your birthing options! I’ll talk more about it, but for now I’m not afraid to say ‘I DID THAT and can’t nobody tell me S-!’”