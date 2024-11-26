Hallmark Actress Welcomes Baby Boy: Congrats to Andrea Brooks

Andrea Brooks is a proud new mom. The actress announced the birth of her son in a sweet black and white Instagram post featuring her holding the newborn on her chest. “Baby Angus. Earthside.” she captioned the post. It’s the third baby for the Hallmark star.

The When The Heart Calls actress announced her pregnancy in a social media post in September. In a tribute to the end of summer, she shared a photo of herself cradling her growing belly while standing on rocks near a lake, captioning the post “It was another bumpy summer! Baby #3 on the way!” When The Heart Calls has been on the air for 11 seasons.

In a separate post, she shared an image of her cradling her baby bump while on a red carpet for the hit series. “I think that was my favourite HFR panel to date. Thanks for the fun this weekend, #hearties. Such a joy seeing all your smiling faces! Please excuse my baby brain!,” she captioned the post.

Brooks happily announced her first pregnancy in 2019. After announcing it in an Instagram post, she spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she was expecting a baby girl. “I can’t wait until the baby is old enough to play pretend,” she gushed at the time. “That was my favorite thing to do as a kid, and I suppose I never stopped. I hope my daughter enjoys all the wonders that childhood brings.”

In the same interview, she admitted that she was most nervous about the “newborn baby stage,” adding, “None of my close friends have babies yet, so this will be a whole new adventure! I’m also determined to strike the right balance between work and motherhood. I know it will be challenging at times, but I want my daughter to see that her mother works hard at what she loves.” In 2022, she welcomed her second child, a boy.