Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."

The baby girl's birth comes after model Brittany Bell, with whom he shares 19-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," announced they were expecting their third child together. The baby will be Cannon's 10th. He also's expecting another child, his 11th, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 14-month-old twins Zion and De La Rosa, and a 1-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi. His 5-month-old son Zen, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away from brain cancer in Nov. 2021.

Cannon is aware of the critique of his polygamous lifestyle. But, he stands by it. And the women in his life support it. In the Instagram post, he addressed the chatter in his daughter's birth announcement but asked that any "criticism and cynicism" be directed solely at him and not the "loving and precious mothers of my children."