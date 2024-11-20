Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows off Her Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is glowing! The pregnant actress, 34, showed off her growing baby bump while donning a brown gown on the red carpet of the 15th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 17. She smiled as she held her belly. The actress is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. They wed in 2019 and share a son, Cy, 2.

Her second pregnancy was announced in Vogue in October. Since then, Lawrence has been a fashionista as her belly expands and has not shied away from red carpets.

During her first pregnancy, she wanted to maintain a level of privacy and not get stressed, admitting she was feeling “nervous” about being pregnant the first time around with her son Cy while in the public eye. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the f— am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’ ” she told Interview Magazine in 2023.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

She added: “I realized [after Cy was born] my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him.”

She also spoke about dealing with conflicts as mother who has to raise her son but also allowing him to enjoy his childhood. “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful. I feel guilty,” she said, as reported by Pop Sugar. “I’m playing with [my son] and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside? We’re outside. What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?’”