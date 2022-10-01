Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Baby, Only Two Weeks After Last Baby

Nick Cannon is a father times ten. Just days after announcing the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole – he welcomed his third child with model Brittany Bell, a son they named Rise Messiah. Bell and the Wild N' Out creator are already parents to Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen Cannon. "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," Cannon wrote. "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need," He also gave props to Bell for being "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey." Per the post, Bell was in labor for over 48 hours.

This is Cannon's third child born this year. He welcomed In July, he welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi. News broke in January Cannon's family was growing after photos surfaced from his gender reveal party with Tiesi. He admittedly struggled with sharing the news due to his and Alyssa Scott's son Zen's death the previous month, which he explained on his now-canceled talk show. Their son died at 5 months old from a rare form of cancer. "I've known about Bre's pregnancy for awhile now, before my son Zen passed," he said at the time, per Page Six.

"This was always in the back of my head. When's the right time? How do I share this?" Cannon explained. "To try to figure out a chronological order or timeline kept me up at night. I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough and held off making her announcements and speaking on social media." Tiesi confirmed the news online shortly thereafter.

Model Abby de La Rosa is expecting his 11th child. They currently share twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 16 months. She is reportedly due to give birth in October.