Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Expecting Another Baby Following Son Zen's Death

Nick Cannon loves making babies. The Masked Singer host will become a father for the 12th time. Alyssa Scott, the mother of Cannon's son Zen, has announced that she's pregnant with the duo's second child. Scott has a daughter from a previous relationship. Her and Cannon's son Zen died in 2021 at just five months old after a private battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Scott made the announcement of her pregnancy in an Instagram photo of her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, in matching blue ensembles, seemingly hinting she's having a boy. "With you by my side…," she captioned the photo.

Entertainment Tonight confirms Cannon is the father. Their late son Zen was Cannon's seventh child. After his death, Cannon and Scott announced a foundation in his name with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer. They made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts to unveil the Zen's Light Foundation, whose mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need." Cannon and Scott attended "a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel" to commemorate the occasion.

The Wild N' Out creator is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with their third child, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Legendary and Onyx were both born this year.

The foundation announcement came after Scott shared a video montage of Zen on what would have been his first birthday. It included her favorite moments of Zen. Cannon announced Zen's death on his now-canceled talk show.