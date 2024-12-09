‘Summer House’ Star Welcomes Baby: Congrats to Lindsay Hubbard

Lindsay Hubbard is officially a mom! The Summer House star, 38, announced Sunday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Turner Kufe.

Hubbard shared the happy news on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself and her partner holding their daughter’s hand. Although the Bravo star didn’t share many details, including her daughter’s birth date, she did reveal the little one’s name, writing in the caption, “She’s here!! 🎀 Gemma Britt Kufe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hubbard first announced in July that she and Kufe, whose identity she initially kept secret, were expecting. At the time, she shared a gallery of images showing a positive pregnancy test, sonogram photos, and herself cradling her baby bump.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!” she wrote. “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! he second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

She later told PEOPLE that the pregnancy was “a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us.”

The little one marks the first for Hubbard, who was previously romantically linked to her Summer House costar Carl Radke. The pair called off their engagement in September 2023, just three months before they were set to tie the knot. She and Kufe sparked romance not long after.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she said during the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me, and then he kinda popped back up in December, and we started dating in January.”

Calling Kufe a “wonderful man,” she added of their relationship, “I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

News of Hubbard and Kufe’s sweet addition sparked plenty of congratulatory messages for the couple. Commenting on the birth announcement, Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute wrote, “Love you, Linds! Congrats, mom and dad! And welcome to the world, baby Gemma Britt! I have a friend loading for you, xoxo.” Summer House reunion host Andy Cohen reacted with clapping hands emojis.

As for Hubbard and Kufe’s plans now that they’re parents, the reality TV star revealed during an August appearance on the Housewives Nightcap podcast that she and her boyfriend planned to live separately following their daughter’s arrival. Hubbard said she and Kufe live just blocks away from one another, adding that “once the baby comes, I’m sure he’ll spend every single night because he’s obsessed with her, and doesn’t want to miss anything about her.” She said she that “when the timing is right,” they would consider moving in together.