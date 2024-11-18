Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Daughter’s Name

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed the name of her unborn daughter. The pregnant 33-year-old celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child with Ken Urker at a baby shower held in her native Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 16.

“Ken and I were so excited to have a beautiful celebration that our daughter Aurora Raina Urker can look back on and see how our community welcomed and embraced her with love,” Blanchard told PEOPLE . “She will be supported and given all the happiness a child should experience.”

The shower featured about 25 of Blanchard’s closest friends and family members, including her sister Mia and stepmother Kristy. “I felt supported and happy,” Blanchard told the outlet, adding that when it comes to motherhood, she’s most looking forward to “giving my daughter a happiness I never knew growing up.”

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. In July, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup subject announced that she and Urker were expecting their first child together, having rekindled their romance shortly after her split from husband Ryan Anderson.

Blanchard is currently filming a second season of her Lifetime docuseries, she told PEOPLE, which will follow her pregnancy journey. When it comes to her future with Urker, Blanchard said that she and her former fiancé have discussed “plans to get married” but they are “more focused on being parents” for now.

Blanchard’s baby shower came the same day that the former inmate told her TikTok followers that she would no longer be sharing personal content on her social media pages in order to protect her family.

“Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments,” she wrote.

While Blanchard will be posting updates on her upcoming professional projects, including her new memoir My Time to Stand, she said she will move all her personal information to private accounts where she “will only accept requests from those I personally know.”

“This decision was made with consideration to the well-being of my own mental health that as well as the overall wellbeing of my family and daughter,” Blanchard wrote. “We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you.”