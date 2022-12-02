Nick Cannon Shops for 'A Whole Hell of a Lot of Gifts' for His 11 Kids in Holiday Video

Nick Cannon has quite the list of people to buy gifts for this Christmas, and it's made up of his 11 children. He joked about how shopping for this holiday season will go for him in a recent video. In a video shared on his YouTube account on Nov. 29, he dons a Santa hat and Christmas-themed pajamas. Sitting with a laptop off to the side, Cannon says: "It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people. But my job's not done. It's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based off the baby-mama-to-kid ratio, we got a whole hell of a lot of gifts to buy."

The video is presented as being sponsored by "BDF," which is revealed to be the fictional Baby Daddy Financial. Cannon hops on the computer to get his shopping done, cracking jokes about his many high-maintenance kids along the way. He welcomed his 11th child in Nov. 2022. His 12th is on the way. Cannon has made headlines since his split from his ex-wife Mariah Carey after becoming a father to additional children with additional women. He's made it clear that traditional marriage and monogamy are not his thing, and he wants as many children as he can have.

The Wild N' Out creator is dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole. Legendary, Onyx, and Beautiful were born this year. Alyssa Scott is currently expecting her and Cannon's second child together. Their son Zen died at 5 months in 2021 after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Cannon says he has great co-parenting relationships with all of the mothers of his children.