Nick Cannon Reveals Huge Sum He Spends on Child Support

Nick Cannon needs to remain a millionaire if he wants to keep paying child support. The Masked Singer recently welcomed Zeppelin, his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares 16-month-old twins Zion and Zillion. Cannon estimates that he spends more than $3 million annually to support his children.

The day before Zeppelin was born, The U.S. Sun published a story estimating that Cannon spends $3 million a year on child support. That number was calculated by Goldie Schon, a California family law attorney. "When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines," Schon told The Sun.

However, Cannon told The Neighborhood Talk on Nov. 11 that this is a lowball estimate. "I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he said. "I don't plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child [support]."

Cannon and De La Rosa announced Zeppelin's birth on Instagram Saturday. The former America's Got Talent host shared a photo of the couple at the hospital, lovingly looking at their new child. He also included a tribute to De La Rosa. "Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness, and inspiration," Cannon wrote in part. "Thank you!! If I don't say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day!"

Cannon is also expecting another child, his 12th overall, with Alyssa Scott. This will be his second child with Scott. They welcomed their first child, Zen, in June 2021, but Zen tragically died five months later due to brain cancer. Scott confirmed Cannon was the father of her third child when she posted nude maternity photos of herself with Cannon in a bathtub.

Aside from Cannon's children with De La Rosa and Scott, he also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon and Bre Tiesi are parents to son Legendary Love, 3 months. LaNisha Cole welcomed Cannon's ninth child, Onyx Ice, on Sept. 14. Cannon and Brittany Bell are parents to son Golden, 5; daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020; and Rise Messiah, who was born in September.

In recent interviews, Cannon insisted that he is a major presence in all of his children's lives. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he told Men's Health in June. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick 'em up."