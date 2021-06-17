Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twins

✖

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are now parents to twin boys! The new mom shared the birth of her little ones, named Zion and Zillion, to Instagram Wednesday, sharing a video of some of their first moments together in the hospital and revealing in the caption that they were born on June 14, two days before she announced the good news publicly.

"Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon," she added, hashtagging "my world" and "twin boys." De La Rosa also took to her Instagram Story to give a hint at what she'll be calling the boys on a day-to-day basis, sharing a photo of their hands gripping her finger with the caption, "Zion & Zilly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

Cannon and De La Rosa's twins arrived just two months after the pair announced they were expecting. De La Rosa, took to Instagram in April to share a video of her maternity photoshoot with The Masked Singer host. "Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she captioned a since-deleted post. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

De La Rosa added that Cannon and she will "always be here" for both of their sons in "complete unison and support." She assured, "No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU!" concluding the post, "You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both."

Cannon welcomed another child in December with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, announcing the birth of daughter Powerful Queen just in time for the holiday season. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL," Bell wrote on social media at the time. "Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD." The former couple also shares 3-year-old son Golden, and Cannon is father to 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.