Maggie Rulli is a mom of two! The ABC News foreign correspondent welcomed her second child with husband Morgan Blake in October, Rulli sharing the news of her son George’s birth with a few adorable first-look photos.

“Meet George!! Three weeks with little Georgie as a family of four,” the London-based reporter captioned a gallery of two images on Oct. 24. In the included images, Rulli and her husband could be seen posing with their newborn, who was bundled in a fuzzy white ensemble and cradled in a car seat. A second photo showed a solo shot of the infant, who was dressed in a white onesie as he soundly slept.

The birth announcement was met with congratulations from Rulli’s ABC family, with Dr. Jen Ashton, the chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, commenting, “️yay!” alongside a series of red heart emojis. Fellow ABC figure Kelly Anne McCarthy added, “what a perfect lil addition! Congrats and welcome bb George.” ABC national correspondent Alex Perez wrote, “Adorable! Congrats!”

Little George is the second child for Rulli and Blake, who married in 2017 following a six-year engagement. The couple are also parents to daughter Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake, whom they welcomed in December 2022 just before Christmas Day. Announcing her daughter’s birth at the time, Rulli said her daughter was “the best early Christmas present her mom and dad could ever ask for.”

More than two years after officially becoming parents, Rulli and Blake announced in June that they were expecting their second child. On Instagram, the reporter shared images of herself bearing a growing baby bump, writing, “images of herself bearing a growing baby bump, sharing in the caption, “bump is bumping!! Baby #2 coming in September :).”

Now a family of four, Rulli and her husband are enjoying life with their two little ones. Returning to Instagram in late October, Rulli shared an adorable look at their family Halloween costume, Peppa Pig, writing, “Peppa Pig and the whole family… mummy, daddy, and of course – Peppa’s baby brother GEORGE!”

Rulli has been based in ABC’s London bureau since 2019 and covers stories around the world. She was previously based in New York and also worked at the outlet’s Washington, D.C., station. Prior to joining ABC News, Rulli was a Channel One News reporter.