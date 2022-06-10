Nick Cannon's Latest Revelation About Becoming a Father Again Has Social Media Users in an Uproar

Despite previously taking a vow of celibacy, Nick Cannon is going to be a father again. He announced that he'd be expecting his eighth child shortly after the devastating loss of his five-month-old son Zen. Zen died of a rare form of brain cancer after the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021. Just weeks later, photos surfaced of Cannon attending a gender reveal party and cradling the growing belly of the mother in the photo. He confirmed he was having another child. And now, it appears he's adding three more to the bunch. According to his recent interview with Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Cannon warned that the public should expect for him to have more children this year than he did last year.

As for why The Masked Singer host gave up on celibacy, he admitted that dealing with the death of his child altered his plans. "My therapist told me I needed to chill out. So I was like, let's try celibacy. That was October. I didn't even make it to January. I was supposed to make it to the top of year, but obviously, I started going through some things," he explained. "I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December…everybody saw I was so down, so everybody was like, "Let me just give him a little vagina, that's going to cure it all!" And I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state. So December especially, right before Christmas, I started f–king like crazy."

While Cannon and the hosts laughed, social media users aren't finding the matter funny. Critics are calling Cannon out for being irresponsible and reckless, while also questioning what he may be dealing with emotionally. They are also calling on the women who are involved in his unorthodox lifestyle to do better as well.