Nick Cannon Apologizes to ‘Mothers of My Children’ for How He Announced Family Matters

Nick Cannon issued a blanket apology to the mothers of his children, just days after announcing he was expecting his eighth child, on The Nick Cannon Show. During Thursday’s episode, Cannon admitted that he may have shared too much detail with the public when talking about the death of his seventh son, Zen. Although he is happy about expecting a child with Brie Tiesi, he said he is still grieving Zen’s death alongside Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott.

“I would like to address the comments I made on Monday’s show,” Cannon began at the top of Thursday’s episode, reports Entertainment Tonight. “I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children.” Cannon went on to say he was “probably talking too fast and probably misspoke” when he announced Tiesi’s pregnancy.”I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” the Masked Singer host said. “So I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I would do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate like they often show me each and every day.”

https://youtu.be/dL8s7rbhkiM

Cannon went on to admit that he “misspoke” and “probably went into too much detail” when it appeared he linked Zen’s death to expecting a new child with a different mother. “I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect,” he said.

The grieving process is not over, Cannon noted. “Grieving is a process and I’m still grieving each and every day, myself and Alyssa, our family, we still deal with that… people are trying to do the timing and all of that. None of that matters,” the former America’s Got Talent host said. “We lost a child. It was sincere and still is a sincere and real situation. I love her, and I love my son, Zen, and always will.” He ended his monologue by apologizing to “everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”

On Monday, Cannon confirmed that he and Tiesi are expecting their first child together. While sharing that happy news though, he said he was not sure how to do so publicly since Zen passed away just over a month ago. Cannon said he knew Tieisi was pregnant before Zen died, but he decided not to share the news right away out of respect for Scott. Zen died in December at 5 months old, following a battle with brain cancer.

Cannon also shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 4-year-old Golden and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He also shares 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. During Wednesday’s episode of The Nick Cannon Show, he said he was trying to remain celibate since learning Tiesi was pregnant.

