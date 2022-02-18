Nick Cannon Expands on Why He’s Against Monogamy Ahead of Birth of 8th Child

If there’s one thing Nick Cannon is becoming known for, it’s making babies. The Wild N’ Out star recently announced that he’s expecting his eighth child. Cannon famously had four children by three different women within the same year. All together, he’s fathered children by five women, and he admits he has no plans on slowing down. Cannon says he wants as many children as he can have. It’s a far cry from the previously married Cannon a decade ago. In a recent chat with Dr. Laura Berman on the podcast The Language of Love, Cannon spoke on his views on monogamy.

Despite Cannon continuing having children with different women, and some women, namely model Jessica White publicly claiming him during their on-again-off-again relationship, Cannon considers himself single. “Married is not single,” the talk show host said. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’…you’re not single. You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cannon hints that his lack of commitment to one woman is probably due to his fear that the woman he loves will leave him. He says he’s a better friend and companion than an actual boyfriend. “Look at the scenario. Who wants to put up with me for a long period of time?,” he told Dr. Berman, adding, “They get so frustrated and then they break out. It happens every time.”

He also says that all of his children were planned. One of the ways in which he decides to have children depends on how he views their mothers. “Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’” he explained. “I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be,’” he said.

His comments come amid the release of his new song “Alone,” which he raps over a sampled track of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. In the song, Cannon expresses regret over the end of their marriage. During a recent episode of his daytime talk show, he said he messed things up, adding that Carey was his “dream girl.”