Nick Cannon Confirms He's Having More Babies This Year

Nick Cannon has more kids on the way! The 41-year-old radio and television host confirmed on Tuesday's episode of the Lip Service podcast that he's expecting more children this year after welcoming three kids in 2021. Asked about rumors that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon responded, "Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way," before adding, "I don't know, it could be..."

The Masked Singer host then suggested that more than three kids were on the way, noting, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..." In June 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, then the following month, he welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott. In December, Zen passed away after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey as well as 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. In January, Cannon announced he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi, and earlier this month, De La Rosa announced she also was pregnant, although she has not publicly revealed the father of her unborn baby.

During Tuesday's episode of Lip Service, Cannon revealed that he struggled with celibacy after being told by his therapist that he "needed to chill out" when it came to procreating. "So I was like, 'Yo, let's try celibacy.' And that was like October ... I didn't even make it to [January]. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year," he revealed. "Then obviously I started going through some stuff ... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.'"

"I fell victim to it 'cause I was in a weak state," the actor continued. "So December, especially right before Christmas, I started f-ing like crazy ... So I broke the celibacy. But I was probably celibate for a month and a half strong ... I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot." When it comes to the timeline for his new children being born, Lip Service co-hosts Angela Yee and Gigi Maguire calculated new babies could be coming in September and October, to which Cannon responded. "Y'all are pretty good at math."