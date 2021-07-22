Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Shares Rare Photo With Their 4-Year-Old Son Deveraux

✖

The Rolling Stones fans got a rare look at frontman Mick Jagger's 4-year-old son Deveraux on Sunday when his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hambrick, shared a photo of the family. Jagger, 77, and Hamrick, 34, began dating in 2014 and welcomed their son in December 2016. Jagger and the rest of the Stones will soon be back on the road in the U.S. after announcing the new dates for their 2020 No Filter Tour on Thursday.

"Feeling all the love today," Hamrick wrote on Sunday, which marked her birthday. "Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages." She included a photo of the couple standing by a stone wall, with Jagger looking down on their son between them. This was the first photo Hamrick shared with Deveraux since May 9, when she marked Mother's Day. She has shared a few other photos of her son, including a hilarious one on his fourth birthday on Dec. 8 that showed him screaming like a miniature Jagger.

Jagger has eight children with five women and is a great-grandfather. His eldest child is Karis Hunt Jagger, 50, whom he shares with Marsha Hunt. Bianca Jagger, to whom Jagger was married from 1971 to 1978, is the mother of Jagger's second child, Jade, 49. Jagger also has four children with Jerry Hall - Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, Georgia, 29, and Gabriel, 23. Luciana Gimenez Morad and Jagger are parents to Lucas, 22. Jagger became a great-grandfather when Jade's daughter Assisi welcomed a baby girl in May 2014.

Despite his large family, Jagger still performs with Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ron Wood when they can. On Thursday, the Rolling Stones announced the new dates for their postponed 2020 No Filter stadium tour. Some dates could not be rescheduled, and those tickets will be refunded. New shows were added in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Pre-sale starts on July 28 and general sale starts on July 30.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon," Jagger said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We’re back on the road! See you there," Richards added. The group was supposed to start the tour on May 8, 2020, in San Diego and finish on July 9 in Atlanta.

The new tour dates kick off on Sept. 26 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The group will perform at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Oct. 9. The New Orleans date is Oct. 13 during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The tour ends on Nov. 20 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.