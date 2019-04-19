Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger Spotted for First Time Since Major Heart Surgery

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was spotted in public for the first time since his heart surgery earlier this month. The 75-year-old singer enjoyed a casual stroll in New York City on Thursday looking laid-back and relaxed.

Click here to see photos of Jagger on his walk, clad in olive green pants, a patterned button-down shirt and a blue and black striped bomber jacket. He also donned a black baseball cap, Nike tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Page Six reported later in the day that Jagger went to the ballet to watch his 32-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, dance to the music of the Rolling Stones in a ballet she wrote herself.

Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement surgery earlier this month after falling ill and forcing the Rolling Stones to reschedule their North American No Filter Tour.

According to Billboard, doctors accessed Jagger’s heart valve through his femoral artery, which allowed surgeons to replace his heart valves without resorting to open heart surgery — resulting in faster recovery time.

The rocker shared an update after the successful surgery, letting fans know he was “on the mend.”

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote in his message.

At the time the band announced Jagger’s health issues and tour delays, the band released an official statement saying he was “advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment.”

Jagger himself released a statement apologizing to fans, saying he really hates “letting you down like this.”

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he said. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The postponement also included the band’s planned appearance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Following that, the festival announced that Fleetwood Mac would be taking the band’s place for the Thursday, May 2 set — but days later, Fleetwood Mac was forced to bow out after Stevie Nicks caught and recovered from the flu.

The festival has since announced that Widespread Panic will fill the Thursday, May 2 set.

On Friday, the Rolling Stones released a new compilation of their greatest hits titled HONK. Their last album was 2016’s covers collection, Blue & Lonesome. Jagger also released an album as part of the group SuperHeavy in 2011 alongside Damian Marley and Joss Stone.