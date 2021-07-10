Mick Jagger Caught Breaking Quarantine Rules After International Flight

✖

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger may have broken U.K. quarantine rules with an international flight from France to the U.K. to watch England's national soccer team beat Denmark during the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday. Jagger, 77, landed in the U.K. on Tuesday and was legally required to spend 10 days in quarantine after arriving from a country on the U.K.'s Amber list, reports The Daily Mail. The singer could face a fine of up to £10,000 (about $13,900) for breaking the rule.

Jagger planned to visit London for a few days to finish a new Rolling Stones album, but he decided to leave France earlier than planned to see the soccer match at Wembley Stadium, a source told the Daily Mail. "Mick is a huge football fan and just wanted to be at Wembley," the source told the outlet. "He had Covid tests before his flight and on arrival, plus after the game so he believed he was being careful in that respect."

The "Start Me Up" singer was seen wearing a black facemask on his way to the VIP box at Wembley. He stopped to sign autographs with fans on the way to his seat. "'Mick was always due in London around this time to work on the new Stones album, it just happened to clash with the fact England had such a big game on – and he just couldn't miss it," the source said. Jagger's representative has not commented on the report.

Jagger has homes in London, New York, and Mustique, a small private island in the Caribbean. His home in France is located in the Loire Valley. He bought a 16th Century castle there, located near the village of Poce-sur-Cisse, for £2.2 million. Jagger lives there with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, 34, and their son Deveraux, 4.

The Rolling Stones are working on a new album, their first full-length since their 2016 blues cover album Blue & Lonesome. In April 2020, they released a new song, "Living in a Ghost Town." In February, guitarist Keith Richards tweeted a photo of himself working on a new song. "About last night! New music on the horizon," he wrote at the time.

The group was set to tour last year, but the shows were postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour," the legendary rockers said in a statement at the time. "We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together -- and we’ll see you very soon.”