Mick Jagger’s Lookalike 2-Year-Old Son Watches Rolling Stones Frontman Rock Stage in Florida

Mick Jagger’s lookalike 2-year-old son Deveraux was recently photographed watching his Rolling Stones frontman dad rock the stage in Florida. TMZ published photos that show the toddler dancing around and being held by his mother — Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick — during a recent Jacksonville concert. The tyke is also seen with some headphones on, and sources told the outlet that the mother and son duo only stayed for a couple of songs, but The Stones went on to perform a great show.

Jagger and Hamrick have reportedly been dating since 2014. The pair met after his late girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, passed away.

Deveraux, who was born on Dec. 8, 2016, is their only child together.

Mick Jagger’s Toddler Son Watches Him Rock in Jacksonville https://t.co/3VZFPvU5Xc via @TMZ — MarieFranceRemillard (@MFRemillard) July 25, 2019

The new photos come at the same time as Jagger is celebrating his 76th birthday.

Many of his fans have since taken social media to send their birthday wishes to the iconic rock star.

I want to wish you the best of birthdays that you could ever have. You have been with me since I was 9 years old and that was a long time ago! Keep on rockin because you kick ass at what you do. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/1a1nxwm2Vu — Dawn Flores (@DawnFlo44032486) July 26, 2019

“Happy Happy Birthday Mick. Wishing you many more years of joy, since you gave us so much joy for many years!” one fan tweeted

“Happy Birthday, Mick Jagger! I caught the Stones 30 years ago, when you were 46! I turn 47 next month! I’m gonna cry now!” another fan joked.

Happy 76th birthday #MickJagger, here pictured with Jean-Luc Godard during the shooting of the documentary film ‘Sympathy For the Devil’ (aka ‘One Plus One’), 30th July 1968. pic.twitter.com/eMkNj8Cucs — Sergio Andreola (@sergioandreola) July 26, 2019

“Happy Birthday to [Mick Jagger] from your fans here at Lawrence Covell! We had a blast at the concert in Philly last week. Here’s to many more,” someone else wrote.

“Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is celebrating a birthday today. Of course, Mick has been around since the British Invasion. Not the British musical invasion of the 1960s, the British invasion of the Revolutionary War,” one other fan quipped.

Happy birthday to my friend @MickJagger! Here’s to many more years of rockin’! pic.twitter.com/rBPU6gbq9L — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 26, 2019

Notably, Jagger is not the oldest member of The Rolling Stones. Drummer Charlie Watts holds the position of most senior member of the band at 78 years old.