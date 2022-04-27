Margot Robbie Is Barbie in First Look at 2023 Movie

✖

Margot Robbie is taking Barbie to the big screen, and now we have our first look at the upcoming movie. Warner Bros. unveiled a teaser image of Robbie as Barbie on Tuesday at CinemaCon and fans went wild. With over a year before the movie premieres, it's hard to imagine fan anticipation climbing even higher.

The teaser for Barbie shows Robbie grinning in a pink convertible with an even brighter neon pink backdrop behind her. She is dressed in blue with her blond hair in a polka dot headband and her hands on the tiny windshield before her. While Robbie has built a career playing devious characters like Harley Quinn and Naomi Lapaglia, her smile here is more genuine, with no evil behind it. For some fans, believing that authenticity may be the greatest hurdle to enjoying this movie.

(Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Barbie is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023, in the U.S. It will begin in theaters only, and it will be up against some stiff competition – notably Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster Oppenheimer. Fortunately, Robbie isn't the only star giving Barbie a fighting chance.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. In addition to Robbie, it stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell. The movie is in production now but it may be wrapping up soon. Principal photography began in London, England.

Robbie did not speak at the CinemaCon presentation but she did talk about this project last year in an interview with Variety. She said that playing the iconic doll "comes with a lot of baggage... and a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't.'"

Gerwig has become a household name thanks to movies like Lady Bird and Little Women in recent years. She has also signed on to write the screenplay for Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Baumbach, her real-life romantic partner and creative collaborator, is the writer behind movies like Fantastic Mr. Fox and Marriage Story.

Barbie is in production now and is scheduled to premiere on July 21, 2023, only in theaters. Mattel has several other toy-based projects in the works including Polly Pocket, Magic 8 Ball, Hot Wheels and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.