The $10M 'Wolf of Wall Street' Mansion Is Real — Peek Inside
A Long Island equestrian estate featured in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street is still on the market for $10 million. The property covers five acres and is less than a half-hour away from Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes is run. Photos of the property, from Top10RealEstateDeals.com, give fans of the hit movie a chance to tour the property even if they live far from New York.
Scorsese used the estate for a scene between Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), his father Max (Rob Reiner), and Manny Riskin (Jon Favreau). The movie is based on Belfort's memoir and tracked his downfall on Wall Street. It was considered one of the best films of 2013 and earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor. The property can also be seen in the Russell Crowe-starring series The Loudest Voice and CBS' Sherlock Holmes-inspired procedural Elementary.
The Wolf of Wall Street was Scorsese's fifth film with DiCaprio. They first worked together on Gangs of New York in 2002 and quickly reunited for The Aviator in 2004. DiCaprio starred in The Departed, which finally earned Scorsese the Oscar for Best Director. The two also worked on Shutter Island and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV+. Scroll on to take a look at the estate featured in their 2013 collaboration.
Overhead view of the estate
The luxury estate includes a mansion that spans 15,000 square feet. It also has a 10-stall stable and over 100 racehorses have been bred there.
Incredible staircase at entrance
The estate is located in Mill Neck, New York, a village on the North Shore of Long Island. The mansion is built in the French chateau style, with a stunning turret and steep-pitched roof. Visitors have to drive past a beautiful courtyard with lush landscaping to get to the front door.
Dining room with chandalier
Inside, visitors will find wood-and-marble floors, six fireplaces, woodwork, a wine cellar, a fitness center, a mahogany bar, a hot tub room, a poker room, and a theater room. There will not be much of a reason to leave the estate with so many amenities close by. The mansion has six bedrooms.
Home office with fireplace
The five-acre property has an apartment and tack room, paddocks, and a riding ring. There's also a rolling pasture, lawn, and trees. The backyard features an outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater pool, koi pond with waterfall, patios, and year-round gardens. The estate is listed with Regina Rogers of Douglas Elliman.
Spacious backyard pool
The beautiful backyard pool provides plenty of opportunities for entertaining guests outside. There's plenty of room for tables and chairs to host parties that hopefully will not get as out of control as the ones seen in The Wolf of Wall Street.
Six bedrooms
The estate's six bedrooms provide plenty of privacy for guests. The furnishings match the wall colors, and the bedroom seen here has a ceiling fan.
Mahogany Bar
Some of the home's amenities might make it difficult for guests to want to leave. They can hang out at a mahogany bar without leaving the property.