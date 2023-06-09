The $10M 'Wolf of Wall Street' Mansion Is Real — Peek Inside

A Long Island equestrian estate featured in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street is still on the market for $10 million. The property covers five acres and is less than a half-hour away from Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes is run. Photos of the property, from Top10RealEstateDeals.com, give fans of the hit movie a chance to tour the property even if they live far from New York.

Scorsese used the estate for a scene between Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), his father Max (Rob Reiner), and Manny Riskin (Jon Favreau). The movie is based on Belfort's memoir and tracked his downfall on Wall Street. It was considered one of the best films of 2013 and earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor. The property can also be seen in the Russell Crowe-starring series The Loudest Voice and CBS' Sherlock Holmes-inspired procedural Elementary.

The Wolf of Wall Street was Scorsese's fifth film with DiCaprio. They first worked together on Gangs of New York in 2002 and quickly reunited for The Aviator in 2004. DiCaprio starred in The Departed, which finally earned Scorsese the Oscar for Best Director. The two also worked on Shutter Island and the upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon for Apple TV+. Scroll on to take a look at the estate featured in their 2013 collaboration.