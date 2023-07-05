Margot Robbie's Forgotten TV Show Resurfaces

Before she was supervillain Harley Quinn and before she stepped into the role of Barbie in the upcoming Barbie movie, Margot Robbie was flight stewardess Laura Cameron on ABC's period drama Pan Am. Created by Jack Orman, the series ran for just a single season from September 2011 through February 2012, but more than a decade after its cancellation, Pan Am has resurfaced.

Just last week, Sony Pictures Television, which had been in conversations with Amazon to save the series for a second season before producers officially ended the series on June 20, 2012, uploaded the complete Pan Am series premiere on YouTube. You can watch the episode by clicking here. Currently, only the pilot episode is available on Sony's YouTube. The remainder of the series can be watched by renting or purchasing on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Fans can also stream Pan Am for free on Crackle.

Pan Am was set during the 1960s Jet Age and centered around the pilots and flight attendants who once made Pan Am the most glamorous way to fly. The series starred Christina Ricci as Margaret "Maggie" Ryan, the flight crew's idealistic and liberal-minded purser, with Robbie appearing as newly out of training stewardess Laura Cameron. Kelli Garner appeared as Margot's onscreen sister and fellow stewardess Catherine "Kate" Cameron. The series also starred Michael Mosley as Ted Vanderway, he crew's first officer, Karine Vanasse as French Pan Am stewardess Colette Valois, and Mike Vogel as Dean Lowrey, a Boeing 707 pilot recently promoted to captain on Pan Am's international routes.

Pan Am was relatively successful, and was given a 67 out of 100 on Metacritic. The show currently holds a 71% audience score and 70% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "Pan Am effectively romanticizes the bygone era it seeks to capture with dazzling production values and meticulous period detail, even if the drama at play is a little bland."

However, despite the show being well-received, Pan Am only ran for a total of 14 episodes between 2011 and 2012 before ABC decided not to move forward with a second season. Initial attempts to save the series elsewhere ultimately led nowhere, and producers officially ended the series in June 2012. The series pilot is now available to watch for free on YouTube.