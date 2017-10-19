‘I, Tonya’ Teaser Released

A teaser trailer for the Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, has officially dropped, and fans can see star Margot Robbie as the disgraced figure skater for the first time.

The dark comedy follows Harding’s early training, her preparation for the ’94 Winter Olympics and the infamous attack on Harding’s rival, Nancy Kerrigan, which was orchestrated by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. Gillooly and Harding’s bodyguard hired an assailant to break Kerrigan’s leg, although he only succeeded in bruising it.

Kerrigan recovered in time for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, where she won the silver medal. Harding finished in eighth place.

Harding, who long disputed her involvement in the attack, was eventually stripped of her 1994 national title and banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association for life.

“America, they want someone to love. But they want someone to hate,” Robbie narrates in the teaser. “And the haters always say, ‘Tonya, tell the truth!’ There’s no such thing as truth. I mean, it’s bulls—.”

The film also stars Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney as Harding’s husband and mother, respectively.

I, Tonya premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will open in limited release on Dec. 8.

Photo Credit: Clubhouse Pictures (II)