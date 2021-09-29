Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Dina Lohan to Serve Jail Time Following DWI

Lindsy Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan will serve 18 days in jail over a DWI arrest in January of 2020. Dina pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time, but according to a report by PEOPLE, she reversed her plea on Tuesday in a new hearing. In exchange, her sentence was reduced to less than three weeks.

Dina Lohan was arrested in Long Island, New York last January after she was involved in a car crash. At the time, her attorney Mark Heller told reporters from PEOPLE that she had been charged with “drunk driving, unlicensed operator, unregistered operator, leaving the scene of an accident and several other violations of the vehicle traffic law, in conjunction with a felony charge of drunk driving.” Dina pleaded not guilty to these charges at the time, but on Tuesday she had a new plea hearing with the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office where she changed her tune.

Dina could have been sentenced to as much as six months in jail and five years of probation if she had been found guilty before. Instead, her plea deal dropped the sentence to just 18 days in jail and five years of probation. The 58-year-old will also be required to participate in a “victim impact panel” for those affected by drunk driving, and a recidivist alcohol probationer program.

So far, Dina and her representatives have not responded to reporters’ requests for comment on this sentence. Dina has a well-known history of issues with alcohol, both from reality shows like Living Lohan and from news stories like this one. In 2013, she was charged with driving while intoxicated while speeding on Long Island, along with aggravated driving. At the time, Dina escaped jail altogether. She was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and a $3,000 fine. Her driver’s license was also suspended for a full year.

Dina shares her A-list daughter Lindsay and three other children with her ex-husband Michael Lohan. The couple raised Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan and Cody Lohan together before splitting in 2007. These days, Dina is engaged to her boyfriend Jesse Nadler. Then again, Dina could be married by now as far as fans know. When she announced the engagement in July of 2020 on the Listen to Me, The OG MAMA D! podcast, Dina said that her wedding would be “off the grid.” However, she did reveal that Lindsay and Aliana would be her maids of honor. If the pandemic were not enough to slow these wedding plans down, a stint in jail may do it.