Eagle-Eyed 'Freaky Friday' Fan Spots Hilarious Editing Error

✖

With the rise of social media apps like TikTok, a lot of movies are getting a little extra scrutiny for the sake of likes. In the latest viral moment, one person noticed a hilarious editing error in 2003's Freaky Friday. TikTok user thegabbienicole shared a clip from the end of the Disney film, pointing out that the adult stunt double was extremely visible in place of the character of Harry, who is a child.

"So I’m sitting here watching Freaky Friday. Tell me why I’m barely noticing the stunt double," Nicole says in the video's voiceover. "WHO?" In the scene in question, Harry (Ryan Malgarini) is about to share a magic fortune cookie with his grandfather (Harold Gould) before they are saved by Pei-Pei (Rosalind Chao) so they don't suffer the same uncomfortable fate as the bodyswapped Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan). In the TikTok, it's clear that a much older stunt double took Malgarini's place before he was knocked to the ground. "Little did we know he too had switched bodies with a middle-aged person. But only for .0007 seconds," one person commented. "From Harry to Harold," quipped another. Observant viewers also pointed out that the stunt double, Larry Nichols, also worked as a double for Macauley Culkin in Home Alone. The clip went seriously viral, racking up nearly 500k likes on the app.

Since the film came out in 2003, the cast has reminisced about the experiences on that set. "I was Lindsay Lohan’s first kiss. Jamie Lee Curtis was there and was trying to settle the situation because Lindsay was nervous," Chad Michael Murray shared during a 2019 appearance on Busy Tonight. "So, we go and sit in Jamie’s trailer and she’s talking to Lindsay like, 'Just kiss him' … and she grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me. … At this point I went, 'Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis.'"

Curtis also spoke of her time on set with fondness, particularly about costar Lohan, who went on to have many troubles following filming. "Lindsay was 15-years-old, she still had a guardian, [who] had to be on set with at all times," she told Access Hollywood. "She was just terrific. She was a terrific young talent. Lindsay and I [were] sitting in the car on a green screen day trying to listen to the rap from Justin Timberlake’s 'Like I Love You.' There’s a rap in the middle of it, and she and I were listening to the song and writing the words to the rap down. She and I were completely hooked into the music together."