Lindsay Lohan's Mother Dina Lashes out at Chrissy Teigen Amid Twitter 'Bullying' Revelations

✖

Dina Lohan is the latest name to lash out at Chrissy Teigen after alleged past tweets posted by the former model resurfaced. The January 2011 tweet allegedly written by Teigen popped back up after a feature on Courtney Stodden and posts Teigen had made about her years ago. In Lohan's case, the target was daughter Lindsay Lohan.

"Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," Teigen allegedly wrote in the tweet from 2011. Much like former Teen Mom Farrah Abraham, Dina Lohan spoke out about the tweet in a statement to Fox News.

"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," Lohan wrote in the statement. "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow."

The messages followed on the heels of Stodden's comments to Buzzfeed and The Daily Beast and Teigen's apology to the former reality star. According to Stodden, they feel that Teigen is hypocritical with her recent, short-lived Twitter exile due to bullying on the platform.

Courtney Stodden, as you may recall, became famous 10 years ago at age 16, after marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Instead of helping a child escape a relationship that was clearly not right, people mocked, slut-shamed, and blamed Courtney. pic.twitter.com/uJrrB0O4IW — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 11, 2021

"It was just so hypocritical of her," Stodden said. "I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused."

Stodden later added in their interview with The Daily Beast's Marlow Stern that Teigen was almost relentless during the period. "She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden told the outlet.

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Teigen publicly apologized in a series of Tweets and also claims to have privately apologized, something Stodden has denied. The former reality star also added that Teigen had blocked them on Twitter.

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," Stodden told Buzzfeed (Via Insider).