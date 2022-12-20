LaNisha Cole Shades Nick Cannon for 'Fake Photo Ops' With His Other Kids and Their Moms

LaNisha Cole appeared to throw shade at Nick Cannon over the weekend. Cole, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with The Masked Singer host, wondered why she has not been featured on Cannon's social media pages lately. Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old son Legendary with Cannon, defended the Drumline star, insisting that he always supports his children.

"There's no need to mention me or send anything to my DMs. It has nothing to do with me... and no need to be messy. It's all love over this way... Happy holidays to you and your family," Cole began in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, reports Us Weekly. "It's not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it's not fake IG photo op love – it's real day-in and day-out love."

Cole did not directly call out Cannon in her post. She added that it is "important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all." Cole then shared a tribute to her friend, Brian Paul Kuba, who joined her when she took Onyx to see Santa Claus.

"He's been great with us this entire time. So caring and supportive," the photographer wrote alongside a photo of Kuba holding Onyx. "He's been there every single day since the beginning. Good days and hard days plus everything in between." On Tuesday, Cole shared more photos of Kuba holding Onyx.

Tiesi shared her view on the situation in an Instagram Stories post Monday, reports Us Weekly. She shared a screenshot of a message she received from a fan who praised Cannon for supporting his children. "THIS! Nick always shows up!" the Selling Sunset star captioned the post. "Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!"

The drama between Cole and Tiesi unfolded a few days after Abby De La Rosa shared photos of Cannon with their children. De La Rosa and Cannon are parents to 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 1-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin. The photos were taken just two weeks after Beautiful was born, and De La Rosa said she wasn't sure about sharing the pictures at first because of her insecurity about her body. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."

Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey are also parents to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares Golden 5, Powerful, 20 months, and Messiah, 2 months, with Brittany Bell. Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen in June 2021, but he died in December 2021 due to a brain tumor. Scott is now expecting her second child with Cannon.