Nick Cannon Gives Update on Mariah Carey After Deaths of Her Mother and Sister

Mariah Carey is holding up in the wake of a recent tragedy. The Queen of Christmas is mourning the loss of her mother and sister, shared an update on how she's holding up after Patricia Hickey and Alison Carey, on the same day back in August, who unexpectedly died on the same day in August. Now, her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, is giving her fans an update.

"She's doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances," Cannon told Page Six in a story published Sept. 18. "But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love." The former couple share twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and were married for seven years. "She's really having a great time with the kids," Cannon said. "That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it's outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do."

The "Always Be My Baby" singer has been open about her complicated relationship with her mother and sister. Alison struggled with drug addiction and lived with the HIV virus, while their mother was lauded as both an inspiration for her multi-hyphenate daughter's career but also jealous. Mariah reconciled with her mother before her mother's death. The same cannot be said for her sister, who sued her after her memoir was released.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the Grammy winner said in a statement at the time. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

In the meantime, Mariah is prepping her annual Christmas tour. She's also been spending time traveling with her twins, including visiting the Great Wall of China recently.