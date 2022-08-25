Nick Cannon Reveals He's Fathered His 10th Child

Nick Cannon has surprised fans by announcing he has yet another baby on the way! He announced his 10th child on August 24 with an Instagram video of a maternity photo shoot with the baby's mother, Brittany Bell.

In the clip, Bell, 34, posed in various outfits, revealing her bare pregnancy bump. As the video progressed, the mother-to-be can be seen lying shirtless on the floor while covering her breasts with her hand. A long sheet covered her bottom half as Cannon, 41, stood above her.

Elsewhere in the video, the Wild N' Out host held Bell's belly and filmed other shots with the expectant mother while her tummy remained a focal point. Cannon captioned the post, "Time Stopped, and This Happened …."

There is no official due date for the baby, though TMZ reports the father of eight is expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa in October. Cannon and Bell already have a 5-year-old son, Golden Sagon, and a 1-year-old daughter, Powerful Queen.

Bre Tiesi, another mother of Cannon's children, gave birth to their first child last month. The 31-year-old revealed the news with nude photos of herself and Cannon and a vlog of her homebirth on Instagram. In a tribute to The Masked Singer emcee, she wrote, "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us … I couldn't of done it without you." They named their son Legendary Love.

De La Rosa is expecting her third child with Cannon, and the two are already parents to 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Cannon is also the father of 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, in June 2021, who sadly passed away in December at just five months from brain cancer.

In June, the TV star hinted at having more babies this year on his Lip Service podcast, saying, "When you say 'on the way,' what count are you at? Let's just put it this way … the stork is on the way." He added, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…," suggesting that perhaps he will surpass his 2021 record of three babies.

Cannon told Entertainment Tonight earlier in the summer, "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022," just before Tiesi gave birth. Previously, the TV personality appeared to be on a different path.

Cannon told E! News Daily Pop in May that he had a vasectomy consultation."I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have," he told the outlet.

"I don't know if I would have designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children." He continued, "As we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose. So, I'm not out here looking."