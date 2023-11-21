Nick Cannon Shares New Photo With 2 of His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon is spending time with 12-year-old son Moroccan and 16-month-old son Legendary ahead of the holidays. The Masked Singer host, 43, appears in a sweet photo shared on his oldest son's Instagram Instagram page, holding Legendary, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, on his shoulders while making a goofy face and standing next to Moroccan, Cannon's son with ex-wife Mariah Carey, who poses with his dad while sporting headphones.

Moroccan's caption simply includes the heart hand emoji, prompting his followers to call the photo "beautiful" and express their happiness at the two brothers spending time together with their dad. In addition to Moroccan and Legendary, Cannon is dad to daughter Monroe with Carey as well as sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares with Alyssa Scott daughter Halo Marie Cannon and their late son Zen, who passed away at five months old in December 2021 due to brain cancer.

Cannon has been open about his financial arrangement with the mothers of his children, explaining in March that he has never and will never put a limit on the amount of money he is willing to give all of them. "It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he said on Audacy's Hot 104 at the time. "What they need, they get it. ...There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive. ... That's why they call me the provider."

The Wild 'N Out star also shared that he has nothing but "respect and admiration" for the mothers of his children. "I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he gushed. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect. I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."