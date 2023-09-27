Nick Cannon Says He 'Probably Wouldn't Be Alive' Without Mariah Carey's Support During Lupus Diagnosis

Nick Cannon credits ex-wife Mariah Carey with saving his life amid his lupus battle. The talk show host, 42, opened up about Carey's role in his recovery during a recent episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast, saying that the Grammy-winning artist, 54, was his "rock" after he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2012.

"She went hard," Cannon told podcast host Steven Bartlett. "To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness." He continued to praise Carey as "the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios," adding that despite his ex-wife's life as a global superstar she was still "loving enough" to care for him during the tough times. "It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with," the Wild 'n Out star admitted. "But it definitely brought us closer together."

While struggling with lupus, Cannon said he was questioning the meaning of life and whether or not he had "wasted" his. "If I get another shot what am I gonna' do?" he remembered asking himself. The comedian was also worried about whether or not he would be alive for his children as he reflected on his legacy during his health battle. Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 12, with Carey, to whom he tied the knot in 2008. Cannon's marriage to Carey ended in 2016, but the Drumline star has spoken glowingly over the years about his ex.

Cannon has gone on to have several other children with a number of other women since recovering from lupus. He also is father to sons Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell as well as to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon's youngest child, daughter Halo Marie, was born in December 2022 to Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott also shared son Zen, who passed away at five months other in December 2021 after a short battle with brain cancer.