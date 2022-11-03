Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby

Nick Cannon is set to become a father of 12 children. Page Six reported that Cannon is expecting a baby, his 12th child, with Alyssa Scott. Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, Zen, in June 2021. Baby Zen passed away five months later after battling brain cancer.

Cannon and Scott confirmed the news of their pregnancy with a maternity shoot. In the photos, Scott appears nude as she stands in a bathtub. As she covers herself, Cannon cradles her baby bump. Scott captioned the snaps by writing, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING." While Scott, who has a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, previously revealed her pregnancy, this served as the first confirmation that she's expecting another child with Cannon.

As previously mentioned, Cannon and Scott welcomed their first child together, a son named Zen, in June 2021. Tragically, he passed away five months later as a result of brain cancer. Following the tragedy, Cannon and Scott set up a foundation in his name to help find a cure for pediatric cancer. They revealed that the name of the organization is Zen's Light Foundation, whose goal "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need." To commemorate the occasion, the pair attended "a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel."

Cannon will be welcoming his 12th child with Scott. According to PEOPLE, he also shares children with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, and Bre Tiesi. While The Masked Singer host is set to have his 12th child with Scott, his 11th child hasn't even been born yet. His pregnancy announcement with Scott came on the heels of the reveal that Cannon is expecting another child, his 11th, with De La Rosa, with whom he already shares twins Zion and Zillion. Cannon has faced some criticism for fathering so many children over the past few years. But, as he explained to Men's Health, he's a hands-on father to his kids.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up." Cannon added, "All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."