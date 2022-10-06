Nick Cannon Naps With Newborn Daughter Onyx in Adorable Photo

Nick Cannon is taking in precious moments with his newborn baby girl Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The Masked Singer host shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of himself snuggling with his ninth child, whom he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed on Sept. 14. In the black-and-white photo, Cannon appears to be sleeping on a couch while his daughter also naps on his chest.

"All in a days work!! Onyx has the right idea! It's a wrap! Meditation and Rejuvenation aligns the Spirit!" Cannon, 41, captioned the photo. The comedian and Cole shared the news of Onyx's birth last month. "Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on Instagram at the time. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

"We all learn so much from these angels we call children," he continued. "I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says..."

This is Cole's first child, and the photographer said she was "already obsessed" with her. "Today has been such a special day for us," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I can't tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world." She continued, "The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way," and that her daughter is "surrounded by so much love."

Nine days after announcing Onyx's birth, Cannon welcomed his 10th child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, on Sept. 23. Rise is Cannon and Brittany Bell's third child together – they also share 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and 21-month-old daughter Powerful Queen. Cannon is also father to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 3-month-old son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon also shares twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child. Cannon also is father to son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 of brain cancer, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott.