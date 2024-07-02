How Nick Cannon Really Handles Fatherhood With 12 Children, According to Brie Tiesi

Bre Tiesi is opening up about co-parenting with Nick Cannon, calling him a "great father" and praising the dad-of-12 for his dedication to his kids in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The Selling Sunset star, 33, who shares 2-year-old son Legendary Love with the comedian, said Cannon always has time for his many children.

"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi said of managing the schedules of the large blended family. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off." She added, "It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up."

(Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Tiesi and Cannon are not currently together but had an on-and-off relationship for years. Even now, Tiesi said she and the mothers of The Masked Singer host's other kids are content with how he approaches fatherhood. "He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work," she said, continuing, "None of us have any issues or anything, so I feel like it's about the kids and they're gonna always be first."

Tiesi has praised Cannon's parenting skills in the past, wishing him a happy Father's Day in June. "Happy Father's Day to the most Ncredible father and person!" she wrote at the time. "Words can't express the depth of my gratitude and appreciation for you and all that you do for our family. We love you and we will celebrate you today and everyday."

Cannon is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with ex-wife Mariah Carey and shares Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 1, Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell. Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, 3, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1, with Abby De La Rosa, and is dad to Onyx Ice Cole, 1, alongside LaNisha Cole as well as Halo Marie, 1, with Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon also welcomed son Zen together before the little boy's death due to brain cancer at five months old in 2021.