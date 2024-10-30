‘Desperate Housewives’ Star Madison De La Garza’s Baby Girl Dies After Emergency C-Section

Desperate Housewives’ Madison De La Garza is opening up about her heartbreaking loss. The 22-year-old actress, who appeared as Juanita Solis from Seasons 5 through 8 on the ABC soap opera dramedy, shared in early September that she and boyfriend Ryan Mitchell were expecting their first kid, due Oct. 24. Unfortunately, on Oct. 26, instead of sharing a birth announcement, De La Garza revealed on Instagram that she lost her baby daughter after an emergency c-section.

“On the evening of September 27, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time,” she wrote. “Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl.” De La Garza’s big sister, actress and singer Demi Lovato, was quick to share love to her niece, writing, “love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I’ll be your auntie forever.”

The sisters’ mother, Dianna De La Garza, commented, “They say when you meet your Grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL ‘Grandma D’.”

Along with Desperate Housewives, De La Garza also appeared on Sonny With a Chance in 2009, playing the younger version of her big sister. That same year, she appeared in her sister’s Disney Channel Original Movie Princess Protection Program. Other credits include Cages No More, Gnome Alone, Bad Teacher, and American Koko. In 2020, De La Garza made her directorial debut with Pink Elephant, co-directing alongside Madeleine Noel Murder. Last year, she directed the short Surprise.

It’s unknown how long Madison De La Garza and Ryan Mitchell have been together, but in June, the actress shared a sweet photo of the two of them with the caption, “My whole world.” While it surely isn’t easy going through such a difficult loss, it certainly helps that the couple not only have the support of their families but the world. Plenty of other family, friends, and fans took to the comments of De La Garza’s post to share their condolences and support, including her sister, Dallas, and former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui.